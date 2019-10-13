Saddleridge Fire now 41 percent contained

Additional progress has been made in containing the Saddleridge Fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

“Containment has been increased to 41%,” said LAFD spokesman Nicholas Sprange. “There has been one additional firefighter injury, but the injuries to all three firefighters have been minor.”

To date, the Saddleridge Fire has destroyed 21 structures, damaged 11 more and is being held at 7,965 acres. The fire was reported to be 33% contained as of 7 p.m. Saturday night and was declared not a threat to Santa Clarita by a spokesperson from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to the LAFD website, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, all evacuations in relation to the Saddleridge Fire have been lifted, but fire officials urge the public to be aware of public safety personnel still working in affected areas and to report anything of concern.

With Sunday’s decreased windspeeds, firefighters will directly attack the remaining hot spots. Approximately 1,000 personnel will be deployed and aircraft will drop fire retardant on difficult-to-access areas.