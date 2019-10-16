Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band Presents ‘Hey, Batter! Swing!’

The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band is pleased to present “Hey, Batter! Swing!” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Canyon Theatre Guild.

Join the band members as they celebrate the all American pastime, baseball! Now that baseball season is over come see your other home team, the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band, as it presents “Hey, Batter! Swing!” The program will include selections related to baseball or baseball terms. In typical Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band style, some of those connections will be a bit of a stretch. Special guest, vocalist Renee Laramore, will join the band for several selections. They’ll also pay tribute to Veterans Day in what is designed to be a fun-filled evening for the entire family.

The SCVCB was formed in 1984 to serve two purposes: to provide accomplished adult amateur musicians a local forum where they could use and further develop their musical skills, and to provide the community with an accomplished musical resource. Today the band consists of approximately 50 members. The band performs an average of eight times a year in Santa Clarita and surrounding areas. The director, Tim Durand, is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, and has conducted the band since 1996.

The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall. Tickets are available by phoning the CTG box office at 661-799-2702 or at the door. Tickets prices are $12 adults, $10 seniors (62 and over), $8 youth (under 18).

For more information visit the band’s website, scvconcertband.org.

