SCV’s Felix makes history at track and field World Championships

USA Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix continues to make history, setting a new record at the World Championships on Sunday in Doha, Qatar.

Felix won her 12th gold medal at the track and field World Championships, breaking the previous record set by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

The sprinter, who grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley and still has a home there, was part of Team USA’s mixed-gender 4×400-meter relay along with Courtney Okolo, Wil London III and Michael Cherry.

The foursome set a world-record time of 3 minutes and 9.34 seconds, defeating the Jamaican team that finished in 3:11.78.

The 33-year-old ran the second leg in the race, logging a time of 50.4 before handing off to Okolo.

Felix returned to competition this year after giving birth to her daughter in November.

“So special, to have my daughter here watching means the world to me,” Felix told NBCSN after racing at the World Championships. “It’s been a crazy year for me.”

Felix holds the overall record for medals with 17 total. She is expected to race at the 2020 Olympics next summer in Tokyo, which would mark her fifth Olympic Games.