Valencia and Hart football ready for big game

Tonight at College of the Canyons, Hart and Valencia football meet in a highly-anticipated matchup.

With both teams sitting at 1-0 in Foothill League play, the winner of tonight’s game will have the inside track at claiming the league title at the end of the season.

Both teams know the implications, but are not putting any extra pressure on themselves.

“In every game we play we have the mindset that the other team is just a bunch of jerseys and it doesn’t matter who’s wearing them,” said Valencia quarterback Ryan Morrison. “Now with that being said, Hart versus Valencia is a big rivalry game and because of that this game will mean a little bit more to both sides. What we do during the game will not change, but the victory at the end of the night will be a little sweeter.”

“It’s just another football game, we just have to go out and play our game,” said Hart linebacker Travis Gill. “Maybe it has a little more implications, but we have to take it week-by-week, do what we do and practice hard. Treat it like any other game.”

The running game will be an important factor for both squads.

Taden Littleford will lead the rushing attack for the Indians while Jake Santos and Nick Pham will carry the load for the Vikings.

“Having a good run game is always important for getting the offense rolling,” Morrison said. “Jake Santos and Nick Pham are both very good running backs and are always a threat to break one loose. Getting them the ball and allowing them to make plays opens up our playbook and allows us to throw more effectively.”

The quarterback battle between Morrison and Zach Johnson is sure to provide plenty of highlight plays with talented receivers on both teams

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.