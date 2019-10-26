Valencia football beats Saugus, continues undefeated League season

Valencia football continued its undefeated Foothill League campaign by beating Saugus 37-6 at College of the Canyons on Saturday night.

Saugus (3-6 overall, 0-4 in Foothill League) was the first to score with a touchdown from Julian Bornn in the first quarter, but the PAT was no good. Valencia scored on the next possession as quarterback Ryan Morrison sent a long pass sailing to Zamondre Merriweather.

Morrison threw another touchdown pass to Merriweather in the second quarter, this one for 7 yards, to bring the score to 13-6 after a missed PAT.

Later in the frame, Jake Santos rushed 32 yards for a touchdown. Ty Morrison hit the extra point and Valencia (6-3, 4-0) took a 20-6 lead.

Ty Morrison hit a field goal with less than two minutes in the second quarter, then Ryan Morrison closed out the game with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Torres.