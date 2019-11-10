Kiss’ co-founder Ace Frehley headed to Canyon

Whether you first heard about them in “Happy Gilmore” or saw them during one of their worldwide tours over the last 40 years, Hall of Fame inductees Kiss are pioneers of American rock.

While the band might be in the middle of at least its second farewell tour, founding guitarist Ace “Space Ace” Frehley is showing no signs of slowing down.

Frehley’s guitar work with Kiss has earned him countless accolades and inspired an equal number of rock guitarists over the years, and now fans will have a chance to watch this master of his craft practice his trade in an intimate venue like Canyon Santa Clarita on Nov. 23, when he’s coming to town.

Frehley, Kiss’ founding lead guitarist from 1973-82, and then again from 1996 to 2002, also has enjoyed a solo career with his backing band, Frehley’s Comet, with “New York Groove” being a fan favorite.

The opener for the show is listed as Like It, a band that touts its Lower East Side Rock ‘N’ Roll roots on its site, and The Hots.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, by phone at (888) 645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit Where

musicmeetstheSoul.com.