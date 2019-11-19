Best wedding venues in SCV

The Santa Clarita Valley can lay claim to some of the best wedding venues around, including ones that work with budgets and offer a variety of services.

Though weddings are known for being expensive endeavors, there are ways around not paying a lot for the wedding of a couple’s dreams. Nowadays, weddings are very different because everyone wants something different for their wedding, according to Jorge Lopez, CEO and president of J&M Events. No one wants a standard wedding, they want a wedding of their own.

“People want to express themselves through their wedding,” Lopez said. “They want some control.” However, weddings today are often driven by costs, and could leave a couple feeling limited on how they can achieve their dream wedding.

Here are a few of the favorites, according to the experts:



Valencia Country Club

For weddings, Valencia Country Club is one of the most creative when it comes to working within a budget, Lopez said.

A wedding specialist, provided by the venue, will help create a one-of-a-kind wedding that fits within the couple’s budget, according to the Valencia Country Club’s website.

With the specialist’s assistance, couples can solely focus on envisioning their dream wedding rather than having to worry about the costs of it. Their beautiful clubhouse can accommodate up to 180 guests while their outdoor event pavilion fits up to 300 guests, said Tiffany Grummer, director of special events at Valencia Country Club.

Smaller rooms are also available for more intimate weddings. With the golf course as the centerpiece of any event, the greens and lakes create a great backdrop for any occasion.

“We are the only full-service venue in Santa Clarita that offers outdoor wedding receptions,” said Grummer. “Our packages are customizable, and we can work with any budget.”

Valencia Country Club is located at 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, 661-254-4401.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

An array of event spaces and picture-perfect gardens create the practical and elegant wedding experience offered at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia.

These gardens are a charming sight, and couples often go here to have their photos taken, even if their wedding is not at the venue, Lopez said.

Here at the Hyatt, they hope to create a wedding that is custom designed to the couple’s dreams, their website says. Creating a wedding that is anything, but the standard is a goal of the venue. Another unique option the venue includes is the ability to stay overnight at the hotel.

Wedding guests will receive a special room rate to ensure the guest’s safety after the party and for out of town guests. For many wedding venues, a place for guests to stay overnight is uncommon. In addition, there is plenty of parking available for guests, according to Lopez.

The Hyatt Regency Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 661-799-1234.



The Oaks Club

With a beautiful view and Old California ranch-style architecture, The Oaks Club claim they create a unique experience for every ceremony.

Because of the sophisticated setting and set rooms, many wedding photographers love shooting here because of the unique shots they achieve, said Lopez.

The Oaks Club includes indoor and outdoor event spaces that include an unbeatable view of the Santa Clarita Valley, said Courtney Nolasco, private event director at The Oaks Club.

On request, the venue also provides preferred vendor references for entertainment, photography, lighting and decor, to make planning even easier for the couple. “Each of our staff members are on a personal mission to ensure that every wedding is the couple’s best day of their lives,” she said.

“Our wedding packages are created to provide endless options for all weddings within any budget,” according to Nolasco. “We also offer Friday, Sunday and weekday weddings at discounted rates.”

The Oaks Club is located at 26550, Heritage View Lane, Valencia, 661-288-1995.

Blomgren Ranch

Among trees and a western ghost town, Blomgren Ranch creates a unique landscape for any wedding. Unlike other venues, this venue can serve up to 1,000 guests.

Lopez didn’t know of any other venues in the area with that kind of capacity for a wedding.

Even though the site can hold big parties, they have staff who will set up and tear down the event, so the wedding party can focus solely on enjoying themselves.

On the estate, there’s a Western ghost town where guests can pose in front of a saloon or jailhouse.

Other amenities at the ranch include a petting zoo with farm animals, park for children, and free parking on site. Though they do not offer an indoor venue, they provide heaters on stand by if the party needs them.

“We don’t force customers to go through our vendors, we work with their budgets,” said Hector Isiordia, owner of Western Ranch Events. There is a minimum we charge, and from there, we can make it as fancy as they want.” Blomgren Ranch is located at 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, 818-424-2958.