Since Santa Clarita’s only Boston Market closed its doors in July, there has been much talk about what will replace it.

The storefront, located at 26543 Bouquet Canyon Road, has remained empty since, and though many had believed a Chick-fil-A would replace it, nothing has been set as of yet.

“We have talked with several interested groups, but have not approved anything to date,” said Jason Crawford, city of Santa Clarita planning, marketing and economic development manager.