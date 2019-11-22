Canyon football alumnus to play in CFL’s Grey Cup

Canyon football alumnus Drew Wolitarsky is set to play in the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup this Sunday.

Wolitarsky, who graduated from Canyon in 2013, will be representing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 107th Grey Cup.

In 2017 Wolitarsky was chosen by the Bombers in the supplemental draft. Although he grew up in the United States, he was eligible to play in Canada because his mother was born in Montreal.

“Now to be in that city, be a part of that city, know the people there and be part of this team and this country, it’s amazing man,” Wolitarsky told the Montreal Gazette on Thursday.

Wolitarsky only played in five games in 2017, but saw that number increase in the seasons following. This year, the receiver played in 17 games and hauled in 33 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.

In his career with Winnipeg, he has a total of 79 receptions for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns.

At Minnesota, Wolitarsky had a stellar senior year to close out his college career. He played in all 13 games and caught 66 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns — all career highs. As a result, he was named All-Big Ten Third Team and Academic All-Big Ten.

Wolitarsky and the Cowboys finished second in the Foothill League in 2013, just behind Valencia. He finished his senior campaign with 89 receptions for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Grey Cup will be broadcasted on ESPN2 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.