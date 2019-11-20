Community poetry

The following poems were submitted for publication by the students in the Creative Writing Club at Valencia High School:

“STARLIGHT MIND”

Her eyes sparkle

like the stars in the sky

Beautiful and distant

In her own vast world

her mind floating

Beyond reach

Tethered to reality

By only the faintest of hope

That what she creates

Could become more than fiction.

— Rea Bazal

*****

“DOWN IN THE DEEP”



How

night compares to day,

Possessing

a different beauty,

In

its own special way.

While

everyone else goes to sleep,

Nature

remains awake,

Down

in the Deep.

The

creek gargles the fresh water,

With

the toads croaking under,

The

owl sounds the call,

With

a hoot to all,

Reminding

everyone that the time has begun,

In

order to get their job done.

The

mice scurry away, and pick up the crumbs,

Cleaning

the paths,

As

the grasshoppers hum,

The

music they create, coheres as one,

With

a pitter patter from the creek,

And

the mice with their squeak,

Nature

plays its music,

Down

in the Deep.

Wind

begins to blow against the trees,

Clearing

away the old brown leaves,

As

room is made for a new start,

The

woodpeckers sculpt their piece of art,

The

trees love this modification,

For

its bark is no longer a bore,

And

will save this creation forevermore.

As

night transforms back into day,

The

animals take to their hideaway,

But

as they rest,

The

day critters come out,

To

resume their jobs all throughout,

So

as you can see,

Nature

never stops progressing,

And

with a more detailed look,

You’d

find it rather interesting,

It

almost takes a leap as if to say,

I

work Down in the Deep every day.



— Lusine Oganesyan

*****

“LIFE”

Soft rays of sun against your skin

Comforting arms wrap you in an embrace

Joyful eyes stare at you

Melodies of laughter fill the room

Once again there is hope for tomorrow

— Kyla Cleveland

