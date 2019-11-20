Community poetry

The following poems were submitted for publication by the students in the Creative Writing Club at Valencia High School:
“STARLIGHT MIND”
Her eyes sparkle
like the stars in the sky
Beautiful and distant
In her own vast world
her mind floating
Beyond reach
Tethered to reality
By only the faintest of hope
That what she creates
Could become more than fiction.
— Rea Bazal
*****
“DOWN IN THE DEEP”
How
night compares to day,
Possessing
a different beauty,
In
its own special way.
While
everyone else goes to sleep,
Nature
remains awake,
Down
in the Deep.
The
creek gargles the fresh water,
With
the toads croaking under,
The
owl sounds the call,
With
a hoot to all,
Reminding
everyone that the time has begun,
In
order to get their job done.
The
mice scurry away, and pick up the crumbs,
Cleaning
the paths,
As
the grasshoppers hum,
The
music they create, coheres as one,
With
a pitter patter from the creek,
And
the mice with their squeak,
Nature
plays its music,
Down
in the Deep.
Wind
begins to blow against the trees,
Clearing
away the old brown leaves,
As
room is made for a new start,
The
woodpeckers sculpt their piece of art,
The
trees love this modification,
For
its bark is no longer a bore,
And
will save this creation forevermore.
As
night transforms back into day,
The
animals take to their hideaway,
But
as they rest,
The
day critters come out,
To
resume their jobs all throughout,
So
as you can see,
Nature
never stops progressing,
And
with a more detailed look,
You’d
find it rather interesting,
It
almost takes a leap as if to say,
I
work Down in the Deep every day.
— Lusine Oganesyan
*****
“LIFE”
Soft rays of sun against your skin
Comforting arms wrap you in an embrace
Joyful eyes stare at you
Melodies of laughter fill the room
Once again there is hope for tomorrow
— Kyla Cleveland
Advertisement