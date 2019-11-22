Dick Cesaroni | Kudos to Saugus Responders

Subject: Commending the first responders at Saugus High School.

I want to take this opportunity to commend ALL first responders who were at the Saugus High School shooting.

The off-duty deputy, Detective Dan Finn, the Los Angeles police officer, the Inglewood police officer, the Fire Department personnel, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel, the high school staff. Teachers and all who were involved in this terrible event.

Within seconds the three off-duty law enforcement personnel observed that “something” was wrong and took immediate action.

Although the shooting lasted only 16 seconds, they were on the scene immediately and did what they had been trained to do.

They secured the area, rendered first aid and requested immediate assistance and helped with the evacuation of the students in the area and coordinated the chaotic situation. By their swift action, lives were saved.

Within a few minutes there were dozens if not hundreds of law enforcement, Fire Department and emergency personnel at the scene as well as school officials and staff.

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and many more assisting deputies quickly had the situation under control and evacuated the school in an orderly manner.

It did look like chaos. but believe me, from what I saw they had the area under control and everyone did their jobs.

Having retired out of the Santa Clarita Valley station in 1994, I commend Capt. Robert Lewis and all the men and women under his command for an outstanding job well done. Their training took command of a grave and fluid situation.

Their constant training and application made us all proud to be living in the Santa Clarita Valley. Thank you one and all.

It ended up being a very sad day in that two young students’ lives were lost as well as that of the young shooter.

Our prayers go out to all the victims and their families.

Considering this matter, I commend ALL personnel involved in this incident.

I am proud to have been a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 33.8 years, with the last 18 years at the SCV station, and a resident of Saugus for the past 53 years.

Once again, congratulations on a job well-done.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus