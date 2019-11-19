Dick Cesaroni | Propane a Hazard in AC?

Subject: Insanity in Sacramento.

I had a conversation with a friend this morning and this friend, who has been in the air conditioning business for about 55 years, told me an interesting piece of information.

Effective January 2021 ALL new air conditioning installations are mandated to have new refrigerant, which will (include) propane.

Yes. I said propane, which is highly inflammable and dangerous to work with.

Out with the freon and in with the propane and hopes that it doesn’t blow up.

The way I interpret this is that after January 2021 everyone with new A/C installation will be living in a ticking time bomb.

This includes new housing and business construction sites.

Now if you have a leak of the refrigerant you just do not get cold air but with the new mandate, if there is a leak, very possibly BOOM. Your house is gone and everything and everyone in it.

The politicians in Sacramento have been drinking the Kool-Aid.

That is insane. The new governor must come to his senses or be recalled and all those who have approved this mandate. They are playing with people’s lives.

Things must change in Sacramento. Look for the “Recall Newsom” folks in town gathering signatures. They were last spotted in the shopping center where the old Presidente building is in Saugus.

Get rid of the maniacs up north.

If you find this hard to believe or find this to be untrue, I certainly welcome your expert opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus