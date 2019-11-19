Gerald Lemieux | Caring Treatment at the DMV

On Nov. 5 I renewed my driver’s license.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is a beehive of activity, moving enormous numbers of people through procedures at a fast-moving pace.

I’m 83, and the DMV employees provided me extra care although I didn’t identify myself requiring this. They always had a chair ready for my comfort and I was walked to a position that was opened for me, ensuring I would be quickly processed and not stand in line for a long period of time.

I am blessed having been given such unexpected exceptional consideration.

Thank you, DMV! You are caring people.

Gerald Lemieux

Newhall