Jody Milligan | Thanking the Firefighters

One instance. Probably many more, but we observed this one. With no power, we went up to Jersey Mike’s at Golden Valley.

Shortly after we arrived they were inundated with firefighters. There were two large boxes by the cashier and she asked one of the firefighters to take it back to the staging area. He asked who they were for and who was paying for them. The answer was they were a gift from Jersey Mike’s. Outside, a whole group of firefighters from Orange County were eating.

We thanked them, knowing there were so many more coming in from other areas.

Jody Milligan

Canyon Country