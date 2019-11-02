Ken Dean | Telemarketers Still Call During Fires

With all the fires and devastation, the loss of homes and family heirlooms, not to mention the loss of precious lives, and the confusion of “what do we do now,” we still, during these times, continue to have the low-life telemarketers calling people with their lying tactics and phony 661 area codes, who have no concept of “now is not the time to call people to have their house painted, carpet cleaned,” etc.

Next they will be calling to try and sell grave stones. But then how do you get rid of all the rats scurrying around in your back yard?

I wish I could say how I really feel, but this will do for now.

Ken Dean

Santa Clarita