L.A. Kings host #SaugusStrong ice skating session

Nick Nickson, Los Angeles Kings radio announcer, came to Westfield Town Center’s ice rink Friday night to help raise money to create a student wellness center on Saugus High School’s campus to support grief counseling efforts.



The event was sponsored by the L.A. Kings and all the proceeds were donated through the WiSH Education Foundation, to help fund the center, according to a Westfield news release.



“The proceeds from tonight’s holiday ice skating will go towards the victims of last week’s shooting and hopefully some more education as to how we can prevent things like this from happening,” said Nickson.



Nickson has been a part of the Santa Clarita community for more than 30 years and has watched it grow into the tight-knit community it is today. He also had two sons attend Saugus High School.



Nick Nickson, LA King announcer, came to the event to support Saugus High School and sign autographs. Vivianna Shields/ The Signal.

At the event, Nickson was seen mingling with fans and signing autographs. He attended the event in a #SaugusStrong T-shirt in solidarity with those impacted by the Saugus shooting on Nov. 14.



Many members from the community were skating in L.A. Kings attire and winter clothing, as they contributed to the fundraiser by paying their skating entry fee. There were also other opportunities to donate more.



L.A. Kings representatives were also present, giving out different Kings merchandise like pencils, hockey pucks, sunglasses and more to those attending the event.



“It’s great to see the community get together for a good cause,” said Ryan Hykes, a Santa Clarita resident. “I’m happy to see the L.A. Kings give back to our community during this dark time.”

