Lois Eisenberg | Grand Canyon Park Turns 100

The Grand Canyon National Park is 100 years old, and we Americans should be so proud of its grandeur. A picture can’t capture its beauty and magnificence. The Grand Canyon has had more than 200 million visitors and still counting. Sightseeing is a must at the Grand Canyon.

If you are a bird lover there are birding tours, and there is an abundance of butterflies that inhabit the park. The native animals in the Grand Canyon include the bighorn sheep, which are a sight to see.

California condors inhabit the Grand Canyon, which would be a sight to behold, but they are hard to spot. There are many camping grounds well maintained for the comfort of the tourist. Mule rides are very popular and have been in service since 1887.

The Grand Canyon is 277 miles long, its widest point is 18 miles rim to rim and its deepest point is 1.15 miles in depth. There are many more activities in the Grand Canyon that one can take part in depending on one’s choice, and one can spend weeks there and not take it all in. If you haven’t seen the Grand Canyon, put it on your “bucket list.” It will be one of your traveling highlights.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia