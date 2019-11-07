Michael Kuznik | A Day of Gratitude for Sacrifice

Starting in 1919 and originally celebrated as Armistice Day, Veterans Day began as a way to memorialize the end of World War I and to commemorate the veterans who served in it. One hundred years later, it is now a day to commend and honor the service of all U.S. veterans. Many people from many generations have held the title of “veteran,” from all backgrounds, ethnicities, religions and ages. No matter where we came from, we all have one thing in common: a commitment to serve our country.

Veterans Day is an opportunity to thank each and every person who took the oath to serve, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. So while you and your family enjoy a day off, do not forget the real reason you are able to relax. Take a moment to stop and thank a veteran, or contact your local veterans organization to learn about ways you could make a difference in veterans’ lives on Veterans Day and throughout the year.

Michael Kuznik

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of California

State Commander