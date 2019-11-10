Pat Lanphere | Kill the Monsters

After reading “ISIS Isn’t Dead” (Nov. 6, letters to the editor), my response is, “What?”

Using Lois Eisenberg’s logic, the rational and moral citizens of the world should NOT have pursued and killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Hitler, or Osama Bin Laden.

We should have let them continue to go their merry way, killing innocent people, assuming that their successors “will come up with new ways to carry out their horrific acts of terrorism.”

What?

WHAT? Kill these monsters and sort it out later! Thank God for the U.S. military!

Pat Lanphere, Saugus