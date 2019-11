I just read Brian Baker’s farewell piece, “Adios, Farewell, Commiefornia,” Nov. 5, and he he’s quite correct when he says some of his critics will be happy to see him go.

I’m delighted.

I have been one of his readers for quite some time and I would like to say a few words about him. However, my parents taught me that when speaking of the departed, if you can’t say something nice not to say anything at all.

Farewell to the departing Mr. Baker.

Richard Myers

Valencia