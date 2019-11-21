SCUMC to host ‘Friendsgiving’

By Kaitlyn Nickerson

For The Signal

The Santa Clarita United Methodist Church is scheduled to host a community “Friendsgiving” in order to give members of the community space to come together and heal after the fatal shooting at Saugus High School last week.

“We want to focus on what we are thankful for in the wake of everything,” said Kristi Smith, associate pastor at SCUMC.

The event is expected to include a Thanksgiving meal, a session with grief counselor Steve Paterson, and a chance to donate to support the victims.

“Our whole concept of this is to give people a safe place to land and find some hope,” said Elaine Cho, lead pastor at SCUMC.The event is scheduled 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.