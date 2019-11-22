Valencia hosts ‘Songs for Saugus’ a benefit concert

The Valencia High School Jazz program held a benefit concert titled “Songs for Saugus” Wednesday to raise money for the families of the victims impacted by the Saugus High School shooting Nov. 14, performing some jazz tunes and holiday songs at Vincenzo’s Pizza.



“The entire Valencia High School community is devastated by the violence at Saugus High School, and like everyone in Santa Clarita, we want to help,” said EmilioTerranova, a jazz bassist who has performed in venues across the world. “Music builds connections — among those playing it and among those hearing it — and it’s our hope that we can both raise money for our friends at Saugus and bring some much-needed joy to our Santa Clarita community.”



Originally, the event was set to be a fundraiser for the VHS Jazz Band and Jazz Combo, but after the events at Saugus, the group decided to use this as an opportunity to support Saugus, according to a “Songs for Saugus” news release.



Students in #SaugusStrong t-shirts supporting the VHS benefit concert. Courtesy.

At the event, there was a strong Saugus presence. Students from the Saugus band, musicians, teachers and alumni were present sporting their Saugus sweatshirts and T-shirts. Bob Grigas, Saugus band director, was at the event playing keyboard.



“Songs for Saugus is a chance to offer support to the people directly affected by this tragedy, and to come together as a community to enjoy a night of music,” the news release says.



There was a suggested entry donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. In total, the event raised over $1,800 and at one point, it was standing room only.



VHS Jazz band members performing different jazz tunes and holiday songs to the community at the ‘Songs for Saugus’ benefit concert. Courtesy.

“We are all family, and we were all together,” said Terry Collier, of the Valencia Band Boosters. “The amount of people coming together is heartwarming after this tragedy, and it is great to see that everybody wants to help.”



To learn more about the Valencia High School choirs, visit valenciachoir.com. Information about the Valencia High School Concert Band and VHS Jazz Band can be found at prideofthevikings.com.

