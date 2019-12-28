2019 All-SCV girls tennis singles team

Jordyn McBride may play singles in Foothill League play, but competing in her senior season with the Wildcats, she never felt alone on the court.

“Especially during super tight matches, I feel like I have a super good support system,” she said. “Everybody on the team is also my best friend, so I feel like they’re really there for me. It just makes you play better. Not only do you want to do it for yourself but you want to do it for your team.”

McBride used the support from her teammates to get her to her third consecutive Foothill League singles title and this year’s All-SCV Girls Tennis Singles Player of the Year award.

Throughout the season, McBride supported her teammates. But at the Foothill League finals, she had to win against one in order to win the singles title. She was able to beat Annette Robertson 6-0, 6-1 for the championship win.

Although she focuses mostly on singles in Foothill League play, she dedicates time to doubles in junior tennis tournaments.

“Sometimes I even prefer doubles,” she said, “especially because you’re out there with other people. If you’re friends with them, it’s better because it’s a lot more fun. I think I was meant to play a team sport in another life, so that’s why sometimes I prefer doubles.”

Jordyn McBride of West Ranch competes during the Foothill League Finals at The Paseo Club in Valencia on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Dan Watson/The Signal

McBride, who is the No. 9 player in California according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, was able to experience the team aspect of prep tennis this season as West Ranch developed strong chemistry at the Point Loma tournament during preleague play.

“This was such a bonding moment for everybody especially those new on varsity,” she said. “When we all hung out at Point Loma we all clicked. Even before but after that, our chemistry was so tight. I can’t even explain it.”

The season ended nearly as well as how it started. After taking a year off from the CIF-Southern Section individual playoffs, McBride returned this season to reach the semifinals. She lost to San Marino’s Anessa Lee, the No. 3 player in the state, 6-0, 6-1.

In the next phase of her tennis career, McBride will leave behind prep tennis and junior tennis to play at San Diego State, the same college that her mom, Dina, played at.

Jordyn McBride of West Ranch competes during the Foothill League prelims held at the Paseo Club in Valencia on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Ever since I was a sixth-grader I wanted to go to USD and my mom has told me so much about school and I’ve only heard good things about it,” she said. “It really inspired me my whole life to go there and that was always my top choice.”

She heads to San Diego in August, but she still plans to show support for the Wildcats and even plans to come to watch the Point Loma tournament next season.

“In the end, you’re not going to remember every single match you play but you’re going to remember friendships and training with the girls and I think that’s the most important thing about being on a team,” McBride said. “Live in the moment with that and have tons of fun with that.”

All-SCV Girls Singles Team

Emily Christensen, Saugus

The junior had her best campaign to date and reached the semifinals in the Foothill League finals, where she played Jordyn McBride. She edged fellow Centurions Maddie Wiseman 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 to reach the semis.

Annette Robertson, West Ranch

Robertson played Jordyn McBride for the Foothill League singles title at the league finals and won one set against her, but still gave her some great competition with her hard hits. After the season, Robertson played in the Copa Pura Vida ITF Junior tennis tournament in San Jose, Costa Rica and won a title in doubles competition.

Amber Kashay, Canyon

Kashay was the Cowboys’ No. 1 singles player throughout the season and had a solid run in Foothill League play, reaching the semifinals. She lost to Emily Christensen in the consolation bracket to be named the No. 4 singles player in the league.

Maddie Wiseman, Saugus

Wiseman was teammate Emily Christensen’s toughest competition all season. The two played each other in the Foothill League quarterfinals and the match went to a tiebreaker with Christensen coming out on top, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Carly Wilkinson, Hart

With experience from last season’s playoff run under her belt, Wilkinson returned this season as the No. 2 singles player for the Indians. Like, Wondra, she was clutch in the third-place-deciding match against Saugus and won two of three sets.

Josie Wondra, Hart

Wondra transferred into Hart from Las Vegas and made an instant impact by becoming the No. 2 singles player. She was key in a match against Saugus, winning all three sets to help secure the No. 3 spot in the Foothill League.