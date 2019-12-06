Annual Holiday Home Tour Fundraiser is back

By Kimberly Silverio-Bautista

For The Signal



The 39th annual Holiday Home Tour is underway today, and this year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland.”



Laura Chesler, the annual giving officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, said the event over the years has “raised up to $1 million for the women’s services at our hospital.” All proceeds will be directed to the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo.



The event will consist of a variety of events throughout the weekend.



On from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Holiday Home Tour will feature three houses in Sand Canyon decorated by interior designers.



Brian Felkel/Rebecca Raymond, Raul and Sandra Sandoval and Angelica Leon/Ray Mirzakhania are the owners of the homes that will take part in the tour, according to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital website.



Also, the hospital’s Holiday Boutique is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the hospital campus. Holiday decorations, gifts and food vendors will be there.



Tickets for the tour are available through http://henrymayogiving.com/tour.



Michael Crawford, marketing specialist for the hospital, believes that community members will show up, regardless of expected rainy conditions.



“Rain or shine, the community will come out and view these homes that are professionally decorated and get them into the holiday spirit.”

