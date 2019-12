Santa Clarita Christian girls soccer beat Vasquez 10-1 on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Cataline Sonnenberg made five saves and gave up one goal on a penalty kick. Defenders Alyssa Hopewell and Avery Babikan supported her on the back line.

Sydney Boswell led the team in scoring with six goals. Briley Phelps followed with three goals and three assists and Viviana Soler had one goal and four assists.

SCCS hosts Valley Torah tonight at 7 p.m.