Dick Ramirez | Graffiti Removal Kudos

This morning on our morning walk, we noticed recent writings on the walls of the pedestrian tunnel by Valencia Glen park.

I called 661-25-CLEAN, and left a message describing the graffiti and the location.

About 40 minutes later on our return segment, two young men were putting the lid on their paint can — they were finished.

The writing was gone, and everything looked great.

The best part is, over the years this is nothing new. It becomes expected.

Thanks guys!

Dick Ramirez, Valencia