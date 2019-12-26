Dick Ramirez | Graffiti Removal Kudos

This morning on our morning walk, we noticed recent writings on the walls of the pedestrian tunnel by Valencia Glen park.
I called 661-25-CLEAN, and left a message describing the graffiti and the location.
About 40 minutes later on our return segment, two young men were putting the lid on their paint can — they were finished.
The writing was gone, and everything looked great.
The best part is, over the years this is nothing new. It becomes expected.
Thanks guys!
Dick Ramirez, Valencia
