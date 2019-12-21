Duane Mooring | Focus on the Charges

This is in response to Jim Horton’s letter on Dec. 19, “Folly and Fools’ Errands.”

Jim tries to convince me (from my letter of the 12th) that I am wishing in vain for Trump’s impeachment without any substance behind my thoughts. I think it is worth repeating that Trump defenders need to address the actions of the president and the charges against him.

No need to talk about me. No need to talk about liberals or haters. No need to talk about California, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom or dead cows. You need to talk about how you will defend the president of the United States’ pressuring foreign powers to investigate private United States citizens who have not been charged with any crime.

The president of the United States is now trying to convince these foreign powers to do his bidding. It would help him smear his opponent in the 2020 elections – and thereby smear all Democrats.

Do you see how this is wrong – and cheating? Jim didn’t discuss how he and his fellow Trump supporters will counter the charges embodied in the articles of impeachment – oh, everything else, but no specifics on the charges. Saying that the charges against the president are ridiculous or ludicrous or false doesn’t provide any real defense. Everyone in the San Quentin lockup has that kind of defense.

It doesn’t help them, and it doesn’t help the president.

Duane Mooring

Castaic