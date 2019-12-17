Lisa McDougald | Thanks for Big-Picture Questions

I would like to thank Lynne Plambeck (commentary, Dec. 11) for pointing out important big-picture questions our community needs to face in finding better solutions for dealing with increasing fire danger and stopping the further spreading of new housing development into fire-prone areas.

As a supplement, I suggest that city leaders look into improving the health of our soils in areas where vegetation is dry or impacted by the recent fires. Soil depletion contributes to unstable forests and vegetation. It’s not just about clearing the land, but tilling and nurturing the soil. Indigenous Californians understood this and managed the land for centuries.

Perhaps the city could restore nutrients by collecting household and commercial food waste for compost bedding in strategic areas? It would create jobs, significantly decrease the amount of food waste going into landfills, and provide important organic nutrients into the soil that will contribute to a healthy, more resilient ecosystem.

We can also support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (H.R. 763), a bipartisan bill introduced in Congress.

Lisa McDougald

Valencia