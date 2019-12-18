Lois Eisenberg | A Sense of Urgency to Impeach

There is a sense of urgency to address President Trump’s misconduct requiring an impeachment.

Trump’s abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are impeachable acts.

Trump’s personal interest has jeopardized our national security, our free and fair elections, and our system of checks and balances.

If Trump’s misconduct is not curtailed, he will continue unchecked.

Trump has fallen into a pattern of misconduct unprecedented by anything ever done before, causing unrest and dividing the country like it has never been divided before.

His misconduct for his personal interest has damaged our mechanism of our Constitution, has damaged our common decency, the truth, and has caused the deterioration of our foreign policy and our national security.

The consequence of this man’s misconduct will open a process for future presidents to do the same incorrigible acts of throwing America under the bus.

This man’s contemptible acts of misconduct are beneath the standards of human behavior, and he has betrayed America and its people.

And to this I say, and every American should say, the urgency for impeachment is imperative.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia