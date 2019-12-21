Looking forward to 2020

By Mayor Cameron Smyth

It is my honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve as the Mayor of Santa Clarita once again.

I am looking forward to all we will accomplish in the coming year. Several major projects are coming to fruition, essential programs that will be put into effect and new amenities coming online.

Two such projects are some of the most transformative, enriching and exciting in our City’s history. The new Canyon Country Community Center and new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are landmark projects in our Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan.

The site of the new Canyon Country Community Center at Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway is prepped and ready for the actual building to begin taking shape over the next 18 months. Once complete in early 2021, the new Community Center and the parkland around it, will be a place for enrichment, learning, activity and socialization. It will feature a gymnasium, classrooms, training kitchen, community gathering areas, a playground and an outdoor event space.

Work is also moving along on the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road. The new facility will have a heliport, vehicle maintenance facility, communications tower and enough room to house our deputies now and into the future.

Another new public safety facility coming online in 2020 is the new Fire Station 104 on the corner of Golden Valley Road and Newhall Ranch Road.

We are also ensuring that all children in our City have places to play and be active. To that end, we will soon be cutting the ribbon on the new Inclusive Playground at Canyon Country Park. The new play area is accessible to children of all abilities and is centered around a fun Wild West theme. The grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Over at Central Park, the design process is getting underway for four new multipurpose sports fields. The new fields will have lighting to accommodate evening games and practices.

In the spring, we will also see some major new amenities open their doors in the City’s premier Arts and Entertainment District of Old Town Newhall.

Finishing touches are being put on Newhall Crossings — an exciting residential/retail combo. The upper floors will be apartment units with stunning views of the valley and all the events which take place in the area, while the lower levels will be restaurants and retail.

Just across the courtyard, is the new Laemmle Theatre. This art-house cinema will show festival films and other unique movies that are not screened in major theatres.

The Community Task Force on Homelessness will continue to make strides towards checking off the action items in the Community Plan to Address Homelessness. Please consider volunteering for the Annual Homeless Count coming up on Jan. 21. This year will also see significant progress towards a permanent shelter facility in our City, thanks to the support of our community and the work of Bridge to Home.

This New Year will also be a time of healing in Santa Clarita. We are still coming to grasps with the tragedy the struck at Saugus High School and the loss of young, beautiful lives. We will continue to support each other and our entire community as we move through the grieving process, and we will continue to stand united in love for those hurting.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish a very Happy New Year to you and your loved ones.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]. The views expressed in her column are those of the city and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.

