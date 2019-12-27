Mildred Hubert | Impeachment Wastes Time and Money

The impeachment of President Trump would have more credence if from day one of his election Democrats weren’t looking for a way to impeach instead of finding ways to get along.

What a waste of time and money.

Together, great things could have been accomplished as President Trump took on problems that have been overlooked by presidents and Congress for decades, like immigration. Our biased media didn’t help our nation, either, by not acknowledging his accomplishments.

Mildred Hubert

Santa Clarita