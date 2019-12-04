Richard Myers | Add a Banner on Days Since Shooting

I’m sure The Signal wants to do whatever it can to end the continuing slaughter happening throughout the country. With the Saugus High School killing fresh in my mind, it seems to me we must keep the problem of guns and killing in the public eye. I urge The Signal do its part.

To that end I suggest that as soon as possible and every day thereafter for the rest of this year and all of 2020 the front page displays a banner that reads: “The number of days since the shooting” and then, “how many days to the next?” It would look something like this: “20 days since the last gun killing, how many days to the next?” It would be the same banner every day with the only change being the number of days. It would be a good start and if you wanted to go further, each day could include one item about guns in the news.

Come on, Signal! You can do it! You should do it!

Richard Myers

Valencia