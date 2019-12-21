Travel for New Year’s Eve

Everyone knows that Las Vegas puts on an amazing New Year’s Eve celebration. Ditto for the iconic ball drop held in Times Square in New York. However, there are many fun destinations where you can ring in the New Year in style. Here are four destinations you might consider to welcome 2020.

San Francisco

Choose this beautiful city-by-the-bay as your base to enjoy a dream New Year’s Eve with a coastal twist. Visitors travel from all over the world to spend New Year’s Eve in San Francisco and witness the spectacular fireworks display lighting up the night sky between the Ferry Building and the Bay Bridge.

Start the New Year celebration by enjoying a bonfire with friends at Ocean Beach. Book space on a ship like The San Francisco Belle or the Commodore if you want to party on the water.

Ice skate under the stars, or attend the Japanese Bell-Ringing Ceremony, there are dozens of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in San Francisco.

Info ww.sftravel.com/article/20-ideas-2020-how-ring-new-years-eve-san-francisco

San Diego

Downtown San Diego has an impressive, free fireworks display New Year’s Eve at midnight. PHOTO COURTESY USS MIDWAY MUSEUM

San Diego is the perfect destination for a fun and safe New Year’s Eve.

“America’s Largest Balloon Parade” is held each year in celebration of the Holiday Bowl, one of the more popular post-season college bowls.

This family event brings world-class marching bands, magnificent floats, entertaining drill teams and a procession of enormous balloons on Dec. 26. Street-side viewing of the parade is free.

This year USC will face off with Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 27 in SDCCU Stadium. Come for the game, stay for the New Year’s celebration and fireworks.

Info ww.holidaybowl.com/holiday-bowl-parade-and-5k/holiday-bowl-parade

Downtown San Diego has an impressive, free, fireworks display each New Year’s Eve at midnight. Get a clear view from one of several spots, including Embarcadero Marina Park South, behind the convention center, the USS Midway Museum and Seaport Village.

San Diego offers several New Year’s Eve experiences from a party on the Mission Bay Boardwalk to downtown.

Info ww.sandiego.org/campaigns/winter-holiday-in-san-diego/new-years-eve.aspx

Alternatively, head over to Legoland, SeaWorld or Mission Bay to catch the spectacular fireworks extravaganza or watch the annual “Brick Drop.”

At Legoland the “Especially for Kids’ New Year’s Eve” features kids’ bands, party favors, fireworks and a 6 p.m. giant brick drop. Watch the fireworks to welcome and celebrate the New Year over Miniland, USA.

Info ww.legoland.com/california/legoland-california/entertainment/events/holidays-at-legoland

Seattle

New Year’s at the Needle is Seattle’s unique way to welcome the New Year. Fireworks set to music from Seattle’s iconic Space Needle attracts throngs of onlookers every year.

The largest New Year’s Eve celebration in the Seattle-area fills the spaces of Seattle Center with two big parties that converge at midnight for a spectacular set of fireworks.

The Armory stage in the Seattle Center will host Left Turn on Blue, an 11-piece band that plays blues and soul guaranteed to get everyone onto the dance floor. Meanwhile, at the International Fountain, you can dance to live electronic music and a video projection show for Fountain of Light starting at 10 p.m.

Both bands are free to enjoy, and so are the fireworks that light up the sky at midnight.

Info ww.spaceneedle.com/holidays.

For one of the ritzier ways to celebrate, attend the Chihuly Gardens and Glass gala where attendees will enjoy appetizers and desserts, live music by the Michael Benson Band and a toast as they watch the Seattle Center fireworks from one of the best vantage points in town, directly under the Space Needle.

Info ww.chihulygardenandglass.com/events/newyears

New Orleans

The party starts early on the fabled Bourbon Street strip before the crowds flock to Jackson Square for live music. Watch as a giant fleur-de-lis drops from the top of Jax Brewery to signal the arrival of New Year’s Day.

Info www.crescentcitycountdown.com

Celebrate the New Year as a free, fantastic fireworks show lights up the night sky over the Mississippi River. Be prepared to share the streets of the Big Easy with college football fans of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears who will compete in the 86th annual Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Info ttps://allstatesugarbowl.org

