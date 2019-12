The Trinity Classical Academy girls basketball team beat Vasquez High School 50-6 on Friday night.

Riley Spector led the Knights with 19 points, six rebounds and six steals. Trinity Towns added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals. Lilly Caddow and Katie Brown each added six points and six rebounds. Brown added an additional two blocks.

Trinity next plays SCCS at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Master’s University.