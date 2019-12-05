Ventura Harbor Village to host 43rd annual Parade of Lights

By Kaitlyn Nickerson

For The Signal

With the holidays upon us and the year coming to a close, many families and businesses are enjoying holiday decor, as well as the lights and sounds that come with them.

Those seeking something a little different than the local lights on houses and inflatable Santa Claus dolls might want to consider a drive down Highway 126 to see Ventura Harbor Village’s 43rd annual Parade of Lights.

For two nights only, Ventura Harbor is scheduled to be transformed into a winter wonderland with a series of family-friendly events, including a visit from Santa, live LED light performances, carnival rides for children, a holiday boutique, boat parade and fireworks.

The theme of this year’s parade of lights is “SEAing is Believing” and is expected to feature all things imaginary, said Ruby Emery, Ventura Harbor marketing and events coordinator.

“It’s going to be very nautical, very colorful and very magical,” Emery said.



Parking and entry to the event are free. However, according to Emery, the best way to experience the parade is right in the water. Public cruises will be offered by both Island Packers and Ventura Boat Rentals for an additional cost. Parade viewing will also be available along the promenade.



“There is one boater who wrote an original song to go along with the theme, so that’s going to be playing when they make their rounds,” Emery said.



Additionally, Ventura Harbor Village is still looking for more boaters to join the parade. Boaters will have the opportunity to win awards and prizes, including the People’s Choice Award, which comes with a $100 cash prize, as well as a complimentary boater’s brunch after the parades.



The event is scheduled for Friday, Dec.13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more details visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/parade-of-lights/#eventDetails

