American Cancer Society seeking volunteer drivers in SCV

With only six volunteer drivers in the Santa Clarita Valley, American Cancer Society is seeking volunteer drivers in the area to provide rides with their Road to Recovery program.

“We are looking for volunteer drivers to join our Road to Recovery program, which helps us provide free rides for cancer patients to their appointments,” said Abby Smith, ACS community development manager, in an email.

There are a total of six Road to Recovery volunteers in SCV, according to Ana Boote, program and mission delivery manager with ACS.

“The SCV area is one of the lowest areas of volunteers in the county,” said Boote. “We would love to expand that number.”

Road to Recovery has been able to transport thousands of cancer patients nationwide.

“Even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there,” said an ACS news release. “That’s why a successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving asset to your community.”

To become a Road to Recovery driver, you must be older than 18, possess a valid driver’s license, have access to a safe and reliable vehicle and proof of auto insurance, the release adds.

Additional requirements and a detailed list of the responsibilities are available online at cancer.org.

“Daily we are helping thousands of cancer patients undergoing cancer treatment, and the need to recruit volunteers in Santa Clarita Valley is going to help many patients in need of rides,” said Boote.

To volunteer, or learn more about how your organization can get involved, visit cancer.org/drive or contact your local American Cancer Society office.