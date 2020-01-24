Betty Arenson | Here’s the Source

Jim de Bree wrote a commentary published Jan. 16 entitled, “The Economic Paradox of California.” In that commentary he referenced a prior commentary of mine and raised a question.

I had written that “California’s 40-year hostile business practices forced $76.7 billion ‘investment capital’ away at a cost of 275,000 jobs.” Mr. de Bree said “the premise is clearly correct” but he did not know where the information came from.

In the body of that commentary I mentioned various data that had been published by Joe Vranich, who is a relocation expert and owner of Spectrum Location Solutions. With that, the source of my statement was Mr. Vranich.

Betty Arenson

Valencia