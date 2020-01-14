Canyon’s Reeser selected as 2019 MaxPreps High School Junior All-American

Canyon High School’s dual-sport athlete Jarrett Reeser has had a busy fall and winter after a breakout junior year punting and kicking field goals for the Cowboys football team.

Finishing his junior season and first year playing varsity for the Cowboys, Reeser led the nation averaging 47.1 yards per punt and had 30-of-50 punts land inside Canyon’s opponents 20-yard line. As a result, Reeser was an All-Foothill League Second Team Defense selection and a MaxPreps All-State First Teamer.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Reeser added to the plethora of recognizable honors and was named a 2019 MaxPreps High School Junior All-American First Team Defense selection.

“This year, our football team and our program, we obviously didn’t have the greatest of years, but we were able to get into the playoffs,” Reeser said. “I think being able to help put Canyon back on the spot and really just represent my team, my coach along with all the hard work that I put in this offseason, to see it all pay off… With accomplishments like this that I could have never imagined, feels amazing.”

Reeser is one of six California players to earn a first team selection. There are 10 overall selections between the first and second teams from the state.

Reeser, who also plays forward for the Canyon boys soccer team, has taken the lessons learned during football season and has applied them to soccer.

“There are too many lessons because sports at the end of the day, it’s all the same,” Reeser said. “It teaches a common goal, hard work and teamwork. I think just being a good teammate and putting every little bit of energy and effort that I have and leaving it all on the field.”

Reeser leads the Cowboys with 25 total points, leading the team in goals (10) and assists (five).

But this season has been full of surprises for Reeser as he never imagined that he would be mentioned among the nation’s elite juniors coming from a small-town school like Canyon.

“The fact that I’m from Canyon High School in Canyon Country a small-town school that has a rich history, but unfortunately, is not at its highest days that it used to be at,” Reeser said. “The fact that I can come here, play and still get awarded and really prove to everyone that it doesn’t matter where you go to school or what team you play for or how many wins the team has, it just shows how it should be is based on your actual play and what you do come game time.”

Only a junior, Reeser still has lofty goals for his senior and final football season and wants to have better averages and yardages for his punts along with being 100% on field goals attempts.

“The fact that all three of these awards happened in my junior year it’s a blessing, but I’m definitely not one to stop,” Reeser said. “I feel like, whatever I did this year, I have to do better next year. I’m still going to expect and try to win the same awards.”

Reeser will compete in the Chris Sailer Kicking Las Vegas Event at the Las Vegas Indoor/Outdoor Soccer Facility being held this Saturday and Sunday where 12 of the nation’s top kickers and even some international kickers will put their legs and kicking abilities to the test.