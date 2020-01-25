Dennis J. Byrne | Fight Against Trump

Here’s the two-step that all good people must take now, even in blue California: First, realize the level of depravity that has taken over the White House, and second, fight accordingly. Do not come to this fight believing that the Trump team views any action, including outright criminality, as off limits. This doesn’t mean you have to cheat, lie or coerce. But it means you do have to fight, or be counted among the do-nothings who allowed evil to flourish.

Dennis J. Byrne

Canyon Country