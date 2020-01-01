Free Zonta workshop : ‘New Year, New You’

A workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants learn how to have a “New Year, New You” and offer techniques to reach your goals in 2020. The workshop is designed to provide effective ways to increase feelings of self-worth; skyrocket toward your goals with tips to follow through and accomplish your goals.



It is easy to make a New Year’s resolution, but it is sometimes hard to maintain resolutions for a year — 366 days this leap year.

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Valencia Methodist Church, located at 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

Subject matter expert Wendy Amara, an executive life strategy coach, will present the workshop. She has coached thousands of individuals over the past eight years into achieving powerful goals for their lives. Her approach is results-oriented – no holding back and she has her clients stay accountable. She has coached many prominent individuals, including numerous CEO’s of large companies and high-positioned, appointed and elected officials.

Previous workshops in the series have helped women and attendees learn how to improve relationships and communicate more effectively, select career options and pursue meaningful employment, deal with anger management and stress, set budgets and manage money, learn valuable income tax information, and receive advice before, during and after a divorce.

Workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be. All are welcome.

Zonta offers nine free LifeForward workshops, on a monthly basis (dark during June, July and December), in collaboration with Single Mothers Outreach, Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program, Returning Women Veterans and Veterans’ Wives, and the Los Angeles County Department of Child & Family Services serving foster mothers and youth.

Workshops are organized by topics developed from surveys and inquiries showing expressed interest and needs. Flyers and a schedule of upcoming workshops are posted on www.scvzonta.org for individuals who are interested in a particular topic.

Participants are not required to register in advance. However, free child care is available through Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) and the number of children MUST be registered at least one week in advance by calling SMO at 661-288-0117.

