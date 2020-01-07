Gil Mertz | Trump’s Benghazi?

I thought the claim that transgender men need abortion services at a Democratic National Committee debate was insane, but hearing comparisons of the airstrike that killed terrorist Qassem Soleimani to Benghazi is a new low, even for Democrats. Patriotic Americans will never forget the 13 hours our embassy in Benghazi was under siege by terrorists, with no help. For weeks, then-President Obama and Hillary Clinton denied it was a terrorist attack and tried to cover up the murder of four Americans with an evil lie about an offensive video.

In stark contrast, within one hour of requesting help from our embassy (under attack) in Baghdad by Iranian-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah militiamen (who the media called “protesters”), 100 rapid-response Marines and two dozen helicopters were sent to secure the embassy. In retaliation for this attack, Trump did not secretly send pallets of cash to appease Iran or make empty threats about crossing a red line. He ordered the strike that took out Soleimani (what the media called an assassination).

Predictably, President Trump came under immediate attack by Democrats who hardly had an unkind word to say about the mass murderer, Soleimani. Many would agree with leftist hero Colin Kaepernick, who says the military strike was motivated by America’s … wait for it … racism toward brown people.

Perhaps the most galling is Susan Rice, of all people, attacking Trump for “misrepresenting the facts” about a terrorist attack. Yeah, the same Susan Rice who deliberately and repeatedly lied about Americans murdered in Benghazi by terrorists. The same Susan Rice who claimed disgraced deserter Bowe Bergdahl “served the United States with honor and distinction.”

Today, members of the same political party that promote ILLEGAL immigration and socialism are now defending Iran against the interests and security of the United States.

Are you seeing this, America?

Gil Mertz

Thousand Oaks