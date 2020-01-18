Homepie looks to shake up market

With the internet constantly changing the way consumers buy and sell goods, more direct transactions, for larger and larger purchases, are becoming the norm.



Similarly, Brad Rice, who’s been in the real estate industry since 1993, has helped process transactions for many friends, family and clients without the help of a Realtor as a mortgage lender over the years.



With the emergence of real estate brokerage websites, like Zillow, Opendoor and Redfin, sellers have still continued to pay a commission for using a realtor to help sell their home, as doing it themselves still seems like a daunting task.



“People, especially the younger generation, are already accustomed to this on the buyer side,” Rice added. “What’s been missing is the seller’s side, which has remained traditional.”



It wasn’t long before he came up with the idea for Homepie Inc, a central online marketplace that gives homebuyers and sellers who don’t want to use a real estate broker the option and tools to do-it-themselves.



Rice, the founder and CEO of Homepie, announced the opening of their offices Friday, where anyone can sign up to sell their home commission-free.

The website, which is set to launch next week, offers both buyers and sellers all of the tools necessary to make a property transaction on their own from start to finish.

“The platform allows sellers to list their homes for free, then buyers can search those homes in the same search manner they’re accustomed to,” Rice said. “When you find them, you can now communicate directly with the seller on the platform, while neither has to give out personal information because all communication is done on the platform.”



For more information, visit homepie.com.