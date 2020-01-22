Jessica Bellamy | Help Mates, Go Vegan

As an Australian, I was deeply moved to read that 20 firefighters from the Angeles National Forest fire service will be traveling to Victoria to help combat the wildfires that have raged across my country since September. These firefighters are risking their safety to assist mates across the globe, just as Australian firefighters did during the 2018 California fires — an arrangement that has been possible because Australia’s fire season is different from that of the U.S.

But perhaps not for long. Parts of the western U.S. and other countries are experiencing fire seasons over a month longer than they were 35 years ago, and global fire weather season length increased by 18.7% between 1979 and 2013. How will mates help mates, if we are entering a future where nations are too busy battling their own blazes year-round to lend a hand?

Climate change is driving more extreme weather and drier conditions that fuel wildfires, but we can all do something to help, starting with our next meal.

Researchers at Oxford Martin School found that a global shift toward vegan eating could cut food-related greenhouse-gas emissions 70% by 2050.

With delicious, healthy vegan options widely available, we can only benefit from this climate-friendly decision.

Jessica Bellamy

The PETA Foundation

Norfolk, Virginia