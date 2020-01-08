Jim de Bree | Who’s Responsible for Economy?

I noticed that, in letters and columns, several Signal readers have commented that President Trump is responsible for the strong economy. One recent letter even went so far as to state, “We have an economy that is surging. This is the work of one man. He looked at the problem and eliminated the obstacles that had been put in our way.”

Clearly, Trump would like everyone to believe this. This assertion can be fact checked by enrolling in a macroeconomics course at College of the Canyons. The course is ECON 201, macroeconomics. The COC website course description states, “Examines the basic concepts of economics, emphasizing macro-analysis including the nature of the American economy, national income analysis, money and banking, fiscal and monetary policies.”

Jim de Bree

Valencia