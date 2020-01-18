Lois Eisenberg | Tension at All-Time High

The tension in the Middle East has gone from highest fever to a fever pitch.

And now the questions are, are we now prepared and what comes next?

The assassination of Quasem Soleimani doesn’t detour the revenge that has been promised by Esmail Ghaani, who has replaced Soleimani.

International law prohibits the targeting of cultural sites, and President Trump has said that there are 52 sites that are targeted. Doing so would be a war crime, but knowing Trump’s lack of diplomacy and lack of strategy in protocol places America in a very dire position.

The “Make America Great Again” slogan has turned into “Destroy American Now.”

This new slogan has been caused by Trump not knowing how to govern and his not understanding the disastrous outcome of his ill-timed assassination of Soleimani.

The situation in Iran has “torpedoed” the U.S.-Iraqi relationship.

The abandonment of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) has come about by Soleimani’s assassination.

The Trump administration faces a nuclear risk if they don’t move to reduce the tension.

If the tensions are not curtailed the U.S. will confront a very disastrous nuclear confrontation, which the JCPOA was designed to avoid.

To show you how a dysfunctional administration governs, points in fact:

Pentagon says we are leaving Iraq.

The Iraqis vote to kick American troops out.

Pentagon says no, troops are staying in Iraq.

Trump says we are going to blow up 52 sites in Iran. The secretary of defense says we are not doing that.

What is happening to this beautiful country of ours, which is in a state of disaster?

Please, America, wake up to this corruption and the dysfunction in the White House.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia