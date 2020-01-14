Optimist Club to host annual charity auction

The Canyon Country Optimist Club is hosting its 10th annual quarter auction with the Santa Clarita Optimist Foundation, on March 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, to raise money for children in the Santa Clarita Valley.

All proceeds will go toward local youth and in-need families, according to an Optimist Foundation news release.

“We make contributions to various organizations in town that support children,” Norbert Moniz, president of the Santa Clarita Optimist Foundation, said in an interview. “This money does not leave the community because it is for the children in our valley.”

In the past, Optimist Foundation has provided scholarships for students in the community. Their past auctions have set a goal of $10,000 and it has now grown to a goal of $45,000, said Moniz.

Tickets are $45 per person, which includes dinner and beverages. Additionally, there will be live and silent auctions for attendees to bid on.

The Canyon Country Optimist Club strives to make a positive difference in the lives of children and in the quality of life of the whole community, the club’s website says.

“The proceeds will again be used to help bring out the best in Santa Clarita’s kids,” the foundation’s news release says.

The event is set to be held at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway. For more information, visit santaclaritaoptimistfoundation.org