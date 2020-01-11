Patricia Suzanne | Conservative Takeaways from Golden Globes

I made the mistake of watching the Golden Globes on television Jan. 5. Don’t know what I was expecting, but I found it much the same as other award shows in recent history – a throng of celebrities, the women in outlandish dresses, issuing perfunctory thank-you’s peppered with unwelcome sociopolitical advice.

Outrageous and “boobalicious” fashion aside, I have to say how wearying it is to hear vacuous superstars with virtually no knowledge of foreign affairs commenting on the actions of our president…and the rest of us. They didn’t utter Donald Trump’s name (or if they did, I missed it), but audience members, both in the ballroom and in living rooms across the country, understood the incessant innuendos of the famed culture warriors.

Had foreign affairs been managed by this crowd in the 1940s, we would all be speaking German today. And if you don’t understand what that means, then you’re likely a product of the Left’s takeover of our education system.

On one favored “progressive” topic, actress Michelle Williams let us all know how grateful she was to her dead fetus for her successful acting career. She didn’t use those words, of course, nor did she utter the term “abortion,” but we all know that the zealous appeal for a woman’s “right to choose” refers to terminating a life, not merely ducking an inconvenience. Williams displayed no decency or remorse. Instead, she wore her “choice” like a badge of honor.

Mentions of world peace, a la Neville Chamberlain (or Rodney King’s “Why can’t we all just get along?”) were high on the artists’ lists. Bush fires in Australia were also paramount, and the attendees proclaimed their distress at that situation when they weren’t sipping champagne and congratulating each other on their works of fiction.

Some used the microphone to encourage their comrades and TV watchers to donate money to the cause Down Under. Commendable. But how many of them have contributed their own time, talent and treasure? (In fairness, I read that Pink pledged $500,000.) Have they or their family members personally jumped on a plane to go there and join the fray? While they may have no training in battling flames, they could certainly prepare meals for weary firefighters or help endangered wildlife or displaced Aussies and their pets.

Celebrity climate activism is mostly verbal or symbolic. The big “sacrifice” of the glitterati at the Golden Globes was to eat a meatless meal. Going vegan this year was a decision by Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

“The climate crisis is impossible to ignore,” he said in a statement to the media. “We’re hoping to raise awareness around small changes that can have a greater impact.”

Small, indeed.

Regarding the meal, award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix was quick to speak of a link between “animal agriculture and climate change.” In Phoenix’s words, the HFPA’s meal “really sends a powerful message.” Seriously, powerful? To his credit, Phoenix is himself a vegan, and he chastised fellow celebrities for not doing more, personally.

“We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs,” he reminded them, and suggested to the crowd that they make sacrifices in their own lives. Before he could elaborate, someone cued the music and he was whisked off stage.

It’s unclear how many icons burned private jet fuel to accept their Golden Globe awards, but in August 2019, Hollywood actors, political elites, royalty and tycoons traveled to Sicily for a “Google Climate Camp” – in more than 100 private jets and luxury yachts. They were then sported around in gas-guzzling Maserati SUV’s. Together the powerful pondered ways for us lowly masses to reduce our carbon footprint, while their own footprints continue to be bigger than Sasquatch.

“I think it’s a good idea that 800 people are trying to save the planet,” deadpanned comedian Ricky Gervais in a pre-show Golden Globe interview with Access Hollywood, “arriving all in separate limos to have some veg.” Point taken…at least by me.

Serving as host, Gervais was the bright spot of the evening, slaughtering the cultural elites’ sacred cows in his opening monologue. Camera shots of the audience revealed who was shocked or repelled by his remarks. He encouraged nominees to collect the evening’s awards without haranguing the rest of us with political opinions, pointing out that most celebrities have “spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

Sadly, they didn’t take his advice. If you haven’t yet watched his short speech, go online and spend a few minutes. It’s a breath of fresh air in a room full of left-wing smog.

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. She was born and raised in the once Golden State of California, now a land of despair and disrepair for all but elite Leftist Democrats and their cronies.