Santa Clarita’s must-attend events

One of the best parts of living in the Santa Clarita Valley is the number of fun and charitable events scheduled throughout the year. Here is a list of 2020 “must attend” events. Some event dates are “to be announced.”
February
Feb. 14-16
Newhallywood Film Festival
William S. Hart Park and Museum
24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall
Info ttps://hartmuseum.org/newhallywood-silent-film-festival
During the silent-film era, Newhall became so popular for filmmaking it took on the nickname “Newhallywood.”
Watch screenings of more than a dozen silent films including Mary Pickford’s “Little Annie Rooney,” “The Mark of Zorro” starring Douglas Fairbanks and classic silent horror films “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” and “The Golem.”
View rarely seen props, costumes and other memorabilia, and enjoy family friendly activities in William S. Hark Park and Museum throughout the festival weekend.
Two special kick-off events include the “Bustour” Keaton, a bus tour of various film locations and a Valentine’s Day dinner with a screening of Douglas Fairbanks’ Technicolor feature “The Black Pirate.”
March
March 14, 6 p.m.
The 30th COC Silver Spur Celebration
Santa Clarita Studios
25135 Anza Drive, Santa Clarita
Info ollege of the Canyons Foundation (661) 362-3737 or [email protected]
The annual fundraiser will honor Bruce Fortine, a longtime trustee of College of the Canyons and a member of the college’s original board of trustees. First elected in 1967, Fortine held office until 1973. He returned to the board in 1991, where he held a seat until 2016.
March 17, 5-10 p.m.
The Eighth Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off
Hyatt Regency Valencia
24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita
Info ttps://scvcharitychilicookoff.com
This year’s indoor-outdoor venue will feature 40 homemade chili recipes to sample, full bar, raffles, auctions, live band and DJ, VIP area, green beer and more. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and benefit charities in the SCV.
March 29, noon to 5 p.m.
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley’s Wine Affair: Sip, Savor, Stroll
Main Street Downtown Newhall
Info ttp://SIGSCV.org
Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds along Main Street in Old Town Newhall with businesses opening their doors to serve wine, beer and appetizers. Event benefits programs to help women and girls
April
April 18-19
The 27th annual Cowboy Festival
William S. Hart Park
24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall
Info ttp://cowboyfestival.org
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is dedicated to Cowboy music, poetry, shopping and food.
May
May 1, 6 p.m.
SCV Man and Woman of the Year Banquet
Hyatt Regency Valencia
24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita
Info ttps://scvmw.org
The 54nd annual premier volunteer recognition event, will celebrate honorees and the 2020 SCV Man and Woman of the Year, individuals who have given outstanding volunteer service to the SCV nonprofits. Hosted by 2019 Man and Woman of the Year, Pam Ingram and Ed Masterson.
May 3, noon to 4 p.m.
Taste of the Town
Info ttp://tasteofthetown.com
Not officially announced, the annual foodie fest to benefit the Santa Clarita Child & Family Center is expected to be held the first Sunday in May. The event features live entertainment, and live and silent auctions.
May 14, 6:30-10 p.m.
Wine on the Roof 2020
Westfield Valencia Town Center
24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia
Info ww.wisheducationfoundation.org/wine-on-the-roof
Benefiting the WiSH Education Foundation, the third annual Wine on the Roof features nine food courses paired with wines, starting with an appetizer/wine tasting hour and followed by a seated dinner. Think “New York Rooftop Party” with live music.
June
June 6, 5-11 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club Annual Benefit Auction
Hyatt Regency Valencia
24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita
Info ww.scvbgc.org/auction
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Annual Benefit Auction is the SCV’s longest running charitable event. Supports afterschool programs for local youth. The theme for 2020 will be revealed in February.
July
July 4 9 a.m. Main Street to Lyons Avenue, Old Town Newhall
Info: http://scvparade.com
Fourth of July Parade
Held since 1932 this celebration of national and community pride features floats, equestrians, vintage cars, Scouts and an abundance of community spirit.
Dates TBA July-August 7 p.m. (Concerts usually begin the first Saturday after July 4).
Concerts in the Park
Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91350
Info: www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-and-community-services-department/events/concerts-in-the-park
Enjoy a free series of eight consecutive Saturday concerts featuring tribute bands and other musicians. Schedule released in May.
August
Aug. 8 6-11 p.m.
Vine 2 Wine 2020
Info: https://circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine/
Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine features fine wines, craft beer, gourmet food, live music and silent auction.
Aug. 29 6-11 p.m.
Carousel Ranch Heart of the West
Carousel Ranch, 34289 Rocking Horse Road., Santa Clarita, 91390
Info: www.carouselranch.org
Carousel Ranch’s 24th Annual Dinner, Auction and Children’s Riding Demonstration will benefit the services offered by this children’s therapeutic riding ranch.
September
Date TBA
The 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction
Info: www.mhf.org/events/silver
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for children’s cancer helps families providing gas and grocery assistance, support group meetings and family outings, as well as supporting research to end childhood cancer.
October
Dates TBA
The 28th Annual Fright Fest at Magic Mountain
26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, 91355
Info: www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/special-events
This annual Halloween celebration at the Valencia theme park features terrifying mazes, costumed “ghouls” and many haunted “attractions.”
November
Dates TBA
Festival of Trees
Info: www.scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita
This fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of SCV is the annual kick-off to the holidays and usually held the weekend before Thanksgiving. Features beautifully decorated full size and tabletop trees.
December
Date TBA
Light Up Main Street
Main Street, Old Town Newhall, 91321
Celebrate community spirit in downtown Newhall with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and the lights along Main Street.
