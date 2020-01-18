Santa Clarita’s must-attend events

One of the best parts of living in the Santa Clarita Valley is the number of fun and charitable events scheduled throughout the year. Here is a list of 2020 “must attend” events. Some event dates are “to be announced.”

February

Feb. 14-16

Newhallywood Film Festival

William S. Hart Park and Museum

24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Info ttps://hartmuseum.org/newhallywood-silent-film-festival

During the silent-film era, Newhall became so popular for filmmaking it took on the nickname “Newhallywood.”

Watch screenings of more than a dozen silent films including Mary Pickford’s “Little Annie Rooney,” “The Mark of Zorro” starring Douglas Fairbanks and classic silent horror films “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” and “The Golem.”

View rarely seen props, costumes and other memorabilia, and enjoy family friendly activities in William S. Hark Park and Museum throughout the festival weekend.

Two special kick-off events include the “Bustour” Keaton, a bus tour of various film locations and a Valentine’s Day dinner with a screening of Douglas Fairbanks’ Technicolor feature “The Black Pirate.”

March

March 14, 6 p.m.

The 30th COC Silver Spur Celebration

Santa Clarita Studios

25135 Anza Drive, Santa Clarita

Info ollege of the Canyons Foundation (661) 362-3737 or [email protected]

The annual fundraiser will honor Bruce Fortine, a longtime trustee of College of the Canyons and a member of the college’s original board of trustees. First elected in 1967, Fortine held office until 1973. He returned to the board in 1991, where he held a seat until 2016.

March 17, 5-10 p.m.

The Eighth Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita

Info ttps://scvcharitychilicookoff.com

This year’s indoor-outdoor venue will feature 40 homemade chili recipes to sample, full bar, raffles, auctions, live band and DJ, VIP area, green beer and more. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and benefit charities in the SCV.

March 29, noon to 5 p.m.

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley’s Wine Affair: Sip, Savor, Stroll

Main Street Downtown Newhall

Info ttp://SIGSCV.org

Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds along Main Street in Old Town Newhall with businesses opening their doors to serve wine, beer and appetizers. Event benefits programs to help women and girls

April

April 18-19

The 27th annual Cowboy Festival

William S. Hart Park

24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Info ttp://cowboyfestival.org

The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is dedicated to Cowboy music, poetry, shopping and food.

May

May 1, 6 p.m.

SCV Man and Woman of the Year Banquet

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita

Info ttps://scvmw.org

The 54nd annual premier volunteer recognition event, will celebrate honorees and the 2020 SCV Man and Woman of the Year, individuals who have given outstanding volunteer service to the SCV nonprofits. Hosted by 2019 Man and Woman of the Year, Pam Ingram and Ed Masterson.

May 3, noon to 4 p.m.

Taste of the Town

Info ttp://tasteofthetown.com

Not officially announced, the annual foodie fest to benefit the Santa Clarita Child & Family Center is expected to be held the first Sunday in May. The event features live entertainment, and live and silent auctions.

May 14, 6:30-10 p.m.

Wine on the Roof 2020

Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia

Info ww.wisheducationfoundation.org/wine-on-the-roof

Benefiting the WiSH Education Foundation, the third annual Wine on the Roof features nine food courses paired with wines, starting with an appetizer/wine tasting hour and followed by a seated dinner. Think “New York Rooftop Party” with live music.

June

June 6, 5-11 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Annual Benefit Auction

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita

Info ww.scvbgc.org/auction

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Annual Benefit Auction is the SCV’s longest running charitable event. Supports afterschool programs for local youth. The theme for 2020 will be revealed in February.

July

July 4 9 a.m. Main Street to Lyons Avenue, Old Town Newhall

Info: http://scvparade.com

Fourth of July Parade

Held since 1932 this celebration of national and community pride features floats, equestrians, vintage cars, Scouts and an abundance of community spirit.

Dates TBA July-August 7 p.m. (Concerts usually begin the first Saturday after July 4).

Concerts in the Park

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91350

Info: www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-and-community-services-department/events/concerts-in-the-park

Enjoy a free series of eight consecutive Saturday concerts featuring tribute bands and other musicians. Schedule released in May.

August

Aug. 8 6-11 p.m.

Vine 2 Wine 2020

Info: https://circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine/

Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine features fine wines, craft beer, gourmet food, live music and silent auction.

Aug. 29 6-11 p.m.

Carousel Ranch Heart of the West

Carousel Ranch, 34289 Rocking Horse Road., Santa Clarita, 91390

Info: www.carouselranch.org

Carousel Ranch’s 24th Annual Dinner, Auction and Children’s Riding Demonstration will benefit the services offered by this children’s therapeutic riding ranch.

September

Date TBA

The 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction

Info: www.mhf.org/events/silver

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for children’s cancer helps families providing gas and grocery assistance, support group meetings and family outings, as well as supporting research to end childhood cancer.

October

Dates TBA

The 28th Annual Fright Fest at Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, 91355

Info: www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/special-events

This annual Halloween celebration at the Valencia theme park features terrifying mazes, costumed “ghouls” and many haunted “attractions.”

November

Dates TBA

Festival of Trees

Info: www.scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita

This fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of SCV is the annual kick-off to the holidays and usually held the weekend before Thanksgiving. Features beautifully decorated full size and tabletop trees.

December

Date TBA

Light Up Main Street

Main Street, Old Town Newhall, 91321

Celebrate community spirit in downtown Newhall with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and the lights along Main Street.

