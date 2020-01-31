Singers offer the gift of music this Valentine’s Day.

A Santa Clarita Valley organization and school choir are offering the unique Valentine’s Day gift of serenades during the days leading up to Feb. 14.

The nonprofit organization Men of Harmony, which now includes women, according to group member George Mcguinness, will have a barbershop quartet sing two songs, and give a rose along with a Valentine’s Day card to your valentine.

“We’ve sung to men, children, but mostly women,” said Dave Norman, 44-year member of the group. “There’s no way people are expecting a whole barbershop quartet to sing to them on Valentine’s Day.”

Barbershop quartets sing two songs, “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” and “Heart of My Heart,” which Norman said are great old-fashioned love songs.

Men of Harmony are available to sing anywhere in the Santa Clarita Valley from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. leading up to Valentine’s Day.

“Sometimes it goes from hilarity to tears,” Norman said. “We’ve sung to people in hospitals, people who are recuperating at home, people who may not be here next Valentine’s Day, and it always touches my heart.”

Rates for serenades are $50 for the quartet to be there within the hour, $60 to be there within 15 minutes.

“People don’t think they’re going to get a gift that’s so unique,” Mcguinness said. “Instead of just chocolate or flowers, it’s something completely different.”

For more information, visit www.SCMenofHarmony.com