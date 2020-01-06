White gets another shot at NFL

Tim White will get his chance to be in that number.

The New Orleans Saints signed the former Hart and College of the Canyons wide receiver to their practice squad just before the new year. He was signed out of free agency after beginning the year with the New York Jets.

White was the lone signee of a workout in New Orleans that included NFL star Antonio Brown and former Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. White was signed to the practice squad after New Orleans promoted rookie wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster.

The Saints give White a chance to prove himself as he enters his third season in the league. As a second-year player, he did not see the field as he was only with the Jets through the preseason.

He showed promise as a return specialist during his rookie year with the Baltimore Ravens. Through three games, White had nine punt returns, six of which were fair catches. On his three positive returns, he earned 75 total yards. He also returned six kickoffs for 135 ticks.

White also completed the only pass thrown to him for a 14-yard reception. He will have to wait until next season to prove himself as an asset to his new team after the Saints’ elimination from the playoffs Sunday afternoon.